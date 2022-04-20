Yogi's Public Meetings Cancelled After Copter Denied Landing Permission

Balurghat: BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could not attend the two public meetings in West Bengal he was supposed to address today after local district administrators refused landing permission to his helicopter at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district of north Bengal.

Yogi Adityanath had two rallies at Raigunj and Balurghat, the district headquarters of North Dinajpur. After arriving at Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri, he was supposed to fly there by a helicopter. But the local administration refused his chopper landing permission on technical grounds.

However, Yogi Adityanath's office in Lucknow said the permission was withheld "without any prior notice".

Later, in a telephonic address from Lucknow, Adityanath told the BJP supporters at Balurghat about the position and promised to meet them later.

This was the second incident, after BJP president Amit Shah, when a leader from the party was not allowed to land in the state. Amit Shah's helicopter was also denied landing permission in Malda last month on technical grounds.

Meanwhile, state food supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mallick today said some trees, at least 20-25 years old, were cut down at Chikonpara to create a temporary helipad for PM Modi's helicopter. He said the local people have decided to file an FIR at the Gaighata police station against the felling of trees. The Prime Minister had addressed a BJP rally at Thakurnagar on Saturday. UNI