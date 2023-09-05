Yogi’s popularity next to Modi on social media

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s number of followers on social media site X has increased the most after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past 30 days.

As per the latest figures released by social media site X (earlier Twitter), Yogi’s followers increased by more than 2.67 lakh in 30 days.

X has released the list of all its handles, including individual personalities, organisations, foundations from around the world, which were followed the most by people in the last 30 days.

The second name in this list among the Indian politicians after Prime Minister Modi (6.32 lakh) is that of Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi is far ahead of other Indian politicians, including Rahul Gandhi, who is at number three spot. This shows that Yogi’s popularity on social media is increasing faster than any other politician, said a government spokesperson.

The total number of followers of Yogi on social media sites is now 26 million.

Of overall Indian politicians, institutions, or personalities in the list, Yogi is only behind ISRO (1,166,140), Prime Minister Modi and Virat Kohli (4,74,011) in getting new followers.

—IANS