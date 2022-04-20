Yogi's Insensitive Govt

That stiffling martinet Yogi Adityanath's UP Government is fundamentally insensitive towards "most crucial, notably vital issues, especially those directly/indirectly effecting/affecting the UPites of all hues including women, is fully evident from no UP woman IAS/IPS officer to commisserate with mother, grandmother, ladies relatives, ladies kith-n-kin of brutally raped/clobbered/deceased/burnt/exumed Hathras girl. The latter's mother, grandmother, kith-n-kin did not get any consolation from the Uttar Pradesh Prashasan nor any "womanly commisseration" from tough-posing, stiff Upper Chief Secretary Griha Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, UP D-G of Police Avinash Awasthi (best illustrated by visibly pained, saddened Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when she was deeply, tightly hugged by her crying mother, grand mother etc for consolation, commisseration…Priyanka responded with equal spirit naturally providing them great relief, consolation and also assured them that the Congress Party is fully ready to help them with whatever they wanyed. …Now that's womanly consolation needed then for those grieving, totally nerve-wrecked, crest fallen ladies in that obscure village in Hathras. The above officers mentioned mentioned above behaved like mere babus and walked off, drove off in 50-70 car entourage. Behind them left fully armourced, face-covered with full mask SDM Mina on attention as if he's all ready, prepared to combat the law-n-order breakdown coupled with armed men attacking him. It was truly a comical sight as far As he was concerned. What's more? Hapur DM Parveen Kumar Lakshkar (his house in Jaipur was stoned, damaged as retaliation to his shielding the rapists/clobberers of the Hathras girl) fled into the thin air not to be traced at all when the above senior officers from Lucknow were face-to-face with the raped-dead-exumed girl's parents and others. The Awasthi Duo from Lucknow did not even ask where Mina, The DM was, as he was the man condemned, accused of not only being vituperative, threatening, violent with the kith-n-kin of the girl but also threatened them with direct harming-consequences if they took the matter further beyond him (The DM Praveen). What's more? He even locked them and put ropes all around their house/s so that they were unable to be in contact with neighbours and others outside. …In front of the Awasthis however, he chose to be in hiding where only he knew and perhaps the Awasthis as well but/and they did not ask for him even for once at least so officially.

Yes The UP officers announced Rs 25 lakhs to them. Alongside, later as was reported, CBI enquiry was also instituted in the matter as the UP officers, officers in Hathras were not satisfactory. Does that mean awasthis were not successful? Also, Hathras Administration was an utter failure? As for the still-where DM Praveen Kumar, he has stirred up his UP IAS Association whose bosses have forewarned of dire consequences if Praveen Kumar due to misuse of power would be suspended or even transferred.

Commenting on these, developments --- more in offing in the ensuing days --- Central Civil Servants admit UP Government under Yogi Adityanath has failed to administer the UP State equanimously as UP needs not only a martinet like him but discretionery laxity, looseness, relaxation, accomodartion, adjustments according to circumstances which non-recalcitrant Yogi is not adjusting to and so, he has become incongruous --- ananchronous also --- in UP. Mere discipline in UP will not work under any circumstances as the state is timeless…Varanasi or Benares or Kashi and the like in UP.

—The Hawk Features