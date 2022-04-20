Yogi's helpline comes to aid of Covid patients

Lucknow: With the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) failing to respond to the needs of Covid patients, it is now the Chief Minister's helpline which is coming to the aid of Covid infected persons.

Out of the 8,16,962 people who have contacted the CM Helpline through its toll free number 1076 for different kinds of support, it has addressed issues of 8,13,930 people to date.According to the government spokesman, the CM Helpline has also contacted 13,526 corona positive patients living in home, or hospital isolation so far to enquire about their health and offer them appropriate medical advice regarding doses of medicines and quarantine rules.

Similarly, the helpline has called 2,477 Covid positive patients to get details of their treatment and condition.

Besides, the helpline has contacted a total of 6,100 Covid positive individuals to date to offer them advice on home isolation, to get information from them on any other suspected case in their families and also making arrangements for sending them medicines.

The helpline is receiving a large number of calls on a daily basis from those seeking information on how to fight the virus.

Around 500 employees work in three shifts at the helpline's headquarters to listen to corona related problems of people and help them find ways to resolve them.

Apart from this, the helpline has called 2,115 village heads and 1,638 councilors to seek information from them on the status of the special cleanliness and communicable disease control campaign in their areas.

A total of 2,14,140 people have been contacted in this regard so far.

The CM Helpline has also contacted several patients in seven major Covid hospitals to get their feedback on the provision of medical facilities, sanitation and toilets and apprised the superintendents of the concerned hospitals and the district magistrates of the concerned districts about it.

The helpline also informs people about the sample testing facilities in the state, and how to treat Covid patients.

—IANS

