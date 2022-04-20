Yogi's Gorakhpur Beats Modi's Varanasi In Development Projects

New Delhi: In the Uttar Pradesh Budget that was presented on Friday, Gorakhpur came out as the big winner with at least four major schemes being announced for the CM Adityanath's home district. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi was left with fewer sops.

UP Finance Minister Rajesh Aggarwal presented the state Budget for the financial year 2018-19 at the UP Vidhan Sabha in an hour-long speech.

The Budget highlighted the development schemes that the Yogi Adityanath government will undertake in the coming financial year and Gorakhpur soared ahead with the most number of sops. The government allocated a total budget of Rs. 1,000 crore for the development of the Purvanchal Expressway. Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced his plans to link Gorakhpur to the Purvanchal Expressway via the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. "(The government has made) Provision of Rs. 550 crore in the Budget for the initial works for Gorakhpur Link Expressway Project. Budgetary provision of Rs. 1,000 crore (has been made) for the construction of Poorvanchal Expressway and Rs. 500 crore for Agra-Lucknow Expressway," the state finance minister said.

The UP Budget on Friday further announced upgradation of four medical colleges across the state and one of these is in Gorakhpur. Aggarwal, in his Budget speech said, "Four medical colleges in Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Meerut are being upgraded as super speciality department under the phase-3 of Pradhanmantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and provision of Rs. 126 crore has been made for super speciality department in two medical colleges of Kanpur and Agra."

Gorakhpur is also set to get a burn unit and a new modern auditorium. "Provisions of Rs. 14 crore (has been made) for establishment of burn units in government medical colleges of Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Agra and Allahabad," Aggarwal said, adding, "A provision of Rs. 29.50 crore (has been made) for construction of a modern auditorium in Gorakhpur."

The PM's constituency Varanasi, on the other hand, got little in the state budget. In addition to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's ancestral home in the district being turned into a museum, the city featured in the list of smart cities that will be upgraded first.

Aggarwal said, "Provision of Rs. 1,650 crore (has been made) under the Smart City Mission Scheme for Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Allahabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, Moradabad, Bareilly and Saharanpur."