Yogi's gift to workers on May Day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched the second phase of ration distribution to migrant workers, which will aid over 30 lakh workers in the state at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion of May Day, launched the 'one-nation-one ration' card scheme in Uttar Pradesh for 18 crore workers.

Under this, workers form other states who have returned to Uttar Pradesh will get ration on their cards made in other states. Those who do not have ration cards will still get food packets.

In a video message, the Chief Minister said that there were enough stocks of food grain and no one would be allowed to remain hungry.

Adityanath will also interact with the workers through video conferencing on Friday evening.

According to a government spokesperson, the state government has already spent Rs 18 crore in giving Rs 1,000 to each worker.

The Chief Minister said that all workers from Uttar Pradesh, who are stranded in other states, would be brought back in a phased manner and efforts would be made to ensure that they get employment in their home districts through the 'one district, one product' scheme.

—IANS



