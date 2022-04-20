Yogi's Father Cremated

Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht was cremated Tuesday on the banks of the Ganga at Phoolchatti in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid a wreath on the body before it was consigned to flames at the ghat, around 16 km from Rishikesh.

"The loss of a social worker like Bisht will be felt acutely by the people of the state and his contribution to the society will be remembered forever," he said.

Adityanath had Monday said that he will not attend the funeral as he needed to be in UP for the fight against COVID-19. Bisht, 89, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi Monday, officials said. He was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. He was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department, they said. PTI