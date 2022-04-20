Yogi's Diwali Gift to Vantangia: Revenue Village, Voting Rights, Power, Water, Rations, Job Cards

Gorakhpur: Giving out a strong political message to the Nishad community here, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to spend the upcoming Diwali festival with the weakest amongst them, which is, the Vantangia backward community of forest dwellers.

The Chief Minister will spend the Diwali day with the Vantangia community and review the development activities in the five villages in the district that his government has only last month converted into revenue villages making them eligible for official facilities and schemes.

Vantangia community, who for decades and through generations, were engaged in planting and nurturing timber trees, were living off forest produce. They did not have voting rights as they were deprived of land, house, education, and other basic social amenities. Majority of the Vantangia community comprises Nishads, traditionally boatmen. It is of significance that with a strength of nearly 3 lakh in Gorakhpur, the prominent Nishad OBC community--of which Vantangias are a part--are in a position to hold sway in elections. This came to be highlighted in the March bypolls to Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat which the BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

Apart from the pre-poll tie-up between the SP and the BSP, what held sway in the Chief Minister's bastion, was that BJP candidate Upendra Dutt Shukla was pitted against SP-BSP's Praveen Kumar Nishad, a clever caste combination that Nishad and Scheduled Caste communities backed. Political observers saw in this a latent attempt by the BJP leadership to loosen Adityanath's stranglehold on Gorakhpur electorate primarily by virtue of his being the mahant of the famed Goraknath peeth. But it backfired to the embarrassment of the party and the Chief Minister.

To his credit Yogi Adityanath—five-time MP from Gorakhpur before he became Chief Minister in 2017-- had been with the Vantangia community long before the bypolls. Even as a Member of Parliament he had been visiting them and listening to their woes. But after he became Chief Minister, he opened administrative doors to empower them and loosened purse strings to bring them into the mainstream of the society.

The Forest Rights Act, 2013, and the Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms (Amendment) Act, were suitably amended/ invoked to de-notify the reserved forest areas occupied by Vantangias in five villages of Gorakhpur district so as to allot land to ``bhoomiheen'' (landless) and give them entitlement.

And in October this year, the villages were converted into revenue villages, which have now being regularised with electricity and water supply, street lights, toilets, Tank Type Stand Posts and Boring, hand pumps, roads, anganwadi, gas chullahs and other freebies that the government has made available to the poorest of the poor including subsidised foodgrains under Antyodaya Anna Yojna.

The Vantangia community who had been occupying the forest space since before 2012 were by and large recognised as authentic forest dwellers and given land in lieu.

And thus, the forest dwellers, who till a year ago, were an unknown entity, are now being bestowed with Land patta, Aadhar card, Voter ID Card, Ration Card, Gas Card, MNREGA Cards, Old Age and Widow Pension Cards and so on. They have elected pradhans and sarpanchs.

While the Gorakhpur Commissioner Amit Gupta and Collector Vijayan Pandian are striving to coordinate multiple departments and meet deadlines, on the ground the identification of Vantangias and implementation of schemes is being supervised by the Rajhi village pradhan, Ram Vijay Singh Munna.

According to Dr Pandian, about 10,044 hectare residential plots and 81,747 agriculture land has been allotted to Vantangias in five villages namely Jungle Tikonia Number3, Rajhi, Aam Bagh, Rajhi Ramgarh Sarkar and Chilbilwa which have a total population of about 2500 to 3000 people.

``There are some issues still with some people claiming land and we are looking at it,'' he told press persons.

Being in the terai region, close to the Nepal border, this belt is endowed with ground water which is used for agriculture and almost every family is already growing vegetables and wheat and pulses and selling directly at village haats or on Gorakpur road. In addition, they have been allowed to do furrow farming in between tree plantations.

``All this has happened within a year,'' Rekha Singh, a school teacher told UNI, as part of a visiting press party from New Delhi in Tikonia number 3 village. She said the big difference came after Yogi Adityanath spent Diwali with the villages last year as well. For now, there are only two lady teachers who teach students in what is known as ``mobile schools'', which can be held anywhere—on roadside or under a tree. Classes are divided into primary and secondary. We saw small children wearing tie and in uniform doing counting in English. Nobody is failed in these schools.

So far the mid-day meal scheme has not become operational so children are given a fruit and biscuits. Setting up schools is taking a while, said the Commissioner. Anganwadi centres and health facilities are also yet to come up.

Initially Vantangia community were brought to the Gorakhpur district-- an important administrative headquarter and north-eastern railway Division--by the Britishers in pre-independence India. Their forefathers were deployed as labourers to plant and nurture hardwood timber trees for construction of rail coach berths.

Through generations they were exploited, living a life of penury. Such was the situation that well-established Nishads or other castes would not marry their daughters into Vantangia families.

It was in 1983 or so, that they grouped themselves to demand their rights and were given recognition in name. But it was only after Yogi Adityanath took concrete steps that things began to happen overnight.

And now, the educated ones are being imparted skill development to engage with the timber industry or become carpenters to be able to design furniture. Many are vying for jobs in the 100-beded AIIMS and a fertiliser plant that are coming up here while some are even looking for opportunities in the middle-east. But that is the youth. The older generation, such as 79-year-old Rama Shankar in Rajhi village, is yet to overcome caste preference and appreciate the sea-change the Yogi government's development schemes have brought in their life so much so that they have become the envy of many. UNI