Yogi's Budget Focus On Rural Economy, Infrastructure, Health And Education

Lucknow: Yogi Aditynath Government in Uttar Pradesh today tabled its maiden budgetary proposals for 2017-18 and allotted funds to the tune of Rs 36,000 crores for waiving of farm loans. CM Aditynath has claimed that the budget was pro-people with no new taxes and focusing on the Rural sector, Infrastructure and other priority areas. The Health sector received highest allocation beside Education. State Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal presented the budget in the state assembly in presence of CM Adityanath and others. The total expenditure of the government has been pegged at Rs 3,84,659.71 cr which is an increase of 10.9 per cent from the previous year. In the budget, the new projects and schemes of Rs 55,781.96 cr were also introduced. However, the total receipt of the government was estimated to be around Rs 3,77,190.88 cr, the deficit touching Rs 7,468.63 crores. The CM while addressing a press conference here along with FM, said that the government had arranged funds for the farm loan waiver by just minimising the unnecessary expenditure, without taking loans. He said that Rs 200 cr would be used to develop the religious places besides a big amount of Rs 1,240 cr has been earmarked for Ramayan, Buddhish and Krishna Circuits which will develop the religious places like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura under the ' Swadesh Darshan Yojgna'. Claiming that the government would target to achieve a double digit growth within next couple of years, he said that fiscal deficit has gone down to 2.97 from 3.01 per cent during the past one year while the debt also decreased to 28.6 from over 30 per cent. "We have given funds for the Metros in some selected cities while Poorwanchal expressway and the Bundelkhand expressway would be our priority for the development of the backward region," the CM said. He said digital India would pave way for development of the state while power for all by October next year would be achieved at any cost. The government in its Hindutava agenda has announced to spend another Rs 800 crores under the Prasad Yogna for development of infrastructural facilties in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura cities, Rs 200 crores to set up a cultural centre in Varanasi, provision of Rs 20 crore for construction of Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad besides Rs 500 crore has been allotted for preparation of Ardha Kumbha Mela in Allahabad. The government would also link all religious and tourist places with helicopter services by investing Rs 25 crore, while Rs 10 crore would be given for developing Vindayanchal, Rs 5 crore for promoting tourism in Nagla Chandrabhan, the birth place of Deen Dayal Upadhaya and Rs 3 crore for organising Ramayan conclave. In law and order, the government has proposed to appoint 33,200 police personnel including 30,000 constables and 3200 sub-inspectors while 1.50 lakh policemen would be recruited in next five years time. As per the budget proposal the state would get Rs 65,000 crores as GST share from the Centre while from Excise, the government would collect Rs 20,593 crores. UNI