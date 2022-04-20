Yogi's 'Revenge On People' Statement Triggered Police Atrocities: Priyanka

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday flayed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over police atrocities on the innocent people over the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and NRC.

The police action, Ms Vadra claimed, was 'illegal' with no legal basis.

Ms Vadra sent a memorandum to state Governor Anandiben Patel this morning through the state party leaders, demanding a thorough judicial probe by a sitting judge of the High court over the violence and blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the police anarchy in the state.

"When a CM talks about taking a revenge on the people, then what you expect from the state machinery. They will act accordingly with violation all norms by confiscating properties and harassing people to follow the dictate of the state head," she told mediapersons here on Saturday before winding up her three days visit to Lucknow.

She further claimed that most of the jailed people in the CAA protest in the state were framed and the Congress will help these people legally to come out from the jail.

In her detailed briefing about the state of affairs in UP where, she claimed, atrocities against women were increasing, the Congress leader said, "A saffron clad CM uttering the word 'revenge' is very unfortunate. In Gita, too Lord Krishna had said of ' Karuna' and sympathy not of revenge. Lord Ram too is a symbol of Karuna and in Shiv's baarat, every community dance."

"Saffron is the symbol of country's tradition and Hinduism which promotes Karuna but the CM by saying the word 'revenge' has violated all tradition in the country," she said.

She demanding a probe by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court in every case before the government and police moves ahead in prosecuting them or confiscate their properties. Other demand of the party from the Governor is to complete all legal process before confiscating the property of the accused person in the violence.

However, in the press meet, Ms Vadra downplayed the issue of her being manhandled by police on Saturday when she went to the residence of jailed activist and IPS officer S R Darapur. "I have no issue with it as it is a very small matter and there are several issues related to peoples' security in the country and in the state," she said with accepted that she will pay the fine imposed by the police for violating traffic norms by traveling on a scooty. Lucknow police has imposed a fine of Rs 6,100 on the on the owner of the scooty for the traffic violation.

When asked her comment on BJP's campaign in support of CAA/NRC, the Congress leader said, "This BJP is Jhuta in every sense of the word and they will be rejected by the youths and other sections who are opposing it. The Congress ruled state governments along with others have already announced that they will not accept CAA/NRC at any cost." "Like demonetization, the people will again have to queue up to get their citizenship papers ,which is harassment of the people," she said while claimed that CAA and NRC are not for valid citizenship documents.UNI