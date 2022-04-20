Yogi''s state plane to bring covid machines from Goa

Lucknow: The state plane VT UPM Hawker, used exclusively by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will now be used to transport TriNet machines for corona testing from Goa.

This is the first time that the state plane has been authorised for medical use.

On June 9, the plane will fly to Goa to bring the consignment of 34 machines.

The TriNet machines will speed up the corona testing in the state since they give out results within one hour. The RTPCR system of corona testing being used, takes about 12 to 14 hours for the results to be known.

To increase testing and reduce testing time, the Chief Minister ordered the procurement of machines from a Goa-based company. The first consignment came on June 1.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set the target of 15,000 tests daily by June 15 and 20,000 tests per day by June 30.

At present, 10,000 samples are being tested in 30 laboratories across Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS