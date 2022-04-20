Yogi''s high level teams to visit 11 corona hit districts

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will now send high level teams of senior bureaucrats and health officials to 11 districts that have a high presence of corona cases.

The teams will coordinate with nodal officers appointed by the state government for the purpose.

The decision comes amid the increasing number of hotspots in the state. Till Sunday, the total number of hotspots had risen to 2,265 covering over 9.85 lakh houses with a population of over 58.37 lakh people.

At present, Gautam Buddha Nagar has the highest viral load, with 498 active cases, followed by Kanpur (288), Ghaziabad (272), Lucknow (198) and Meerut (170).

Agra has the highest number of overall cases -- 1,038, but just 125 of them are active.

According to Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, the number of corona positive cases in these hotspots was 4,929.

The Mhief minister further directed doctors, nurses and paramedic staff to establish a communication with the attendants of the corona infected people. He also directed officials to monitor paramedical staff and ensure adequate cleanliness in Covid and non-Covid hospitals.

At the same time, the Chief Minister has also directed police to increase patrolling in crowded areas and take all possible steps to enforce the guidelines of the Centre during the ''unlock 1''.

