Yoga tips for weight loss: Five ways to slim down your tummy and thighs!

Yoga is considered as one of the the best and simplest ways for weight loss. The best thing about yoga is that it can be practised by people of any age as it is equally good for any age group. Even pregnant women are recommended to do Yoga because it can be healthful during the period as long as they take certain precautions. Stress has been linked to many health problems including gaining weight. Yoga, which is believed to be a good stress buster, will not only help you stay in shape, but will also reduce your risk of getting certain diseases. Losing weight and staying fit can help boost a person's self-esteem and decrease stress levels. Below are a few yoga poses that will promote weight loss if one practices it regularly: Bridge poseBridge pose (Chakrasan): This is a powerful yoga pose for flattening your tummy by toning and strengthening the abdominal muscles along with the hip flexors and spine. Lie down on your back, bend your knees and keep your feet flat on the floor hip distance apart. Move your hands alongside the body with the palms facing down and make sure that your fingertips are lightly touching the heels. You can clasp your hands together and now lift your body in the upward. Hold this pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Release and roll slowly back to the floor. Repeat 5 more times. Cobra poseCobra pose (Bhujangasan): This yoga pose is usually done to firm the buttocks and tone the abs. It is also a great exercise for people with back aches. Lie face down on the floor. Place your hands under your shoulders, palms flat and fingers spread apart. Stretch your legs with the tops of your feet flat on the floor. Press your palms into the floor and lifting your head and chest upward. Push back your shoulders while keeping your hips, legs and feet planted on the floor. Bow poseBow pose (Dhanurasan): This yoga pose may take more energy to do, but it really helps you burn fat and tone difficult parts of the body. Bow also helps relieve menstrual and constipation problems. Lie down on your belly and reach your back with your hands to grab your feet as in bow pose. Now, pull in your stomach and lift up your chest while squeezing your shoulders towards each other. Your feet should be folded towards the hip region with the hands holding the toes. Hold this pose for several breathes and then slowly release. Seated forward bend poseSeated forward bend pose (Paschimottanasana): This is one of the simplest yoga exercises to reduce the unwanted fat surrounding your belly while keeping you fit and healthy. Sit down on the floor with both your legs keeping straight in front of you. Bend your head and body forward and try to touch your toes without bending your knees. Try to touch your knees with your nose or forehead. Exhale and holding out your breath, try to stay in this posture for a few seconds and then slowly return to your starting position. Repeat this for 4-5 times. Grinding poseGrinding Pose (Chakki Chalanasana): This is a very effective asana to reduce belly fat. Sit comfortably on the floor with your legs spreading straight in front of you. Make sure that both your legs touch each other. Now, clasp both your hands together and move it in a circular motion without bending your knees. Do it 10 times in clockwise position and you may pause for a few seconds before doing it another 10 times in anti-clockwise position.