Yoga tips for beginners

New Delhi: Yoga has emerged as a reliable solution for staying healthy and healthy for many years. It helps us understand, accept, and appreciate our bodies by giving us better control over our minds. With the upcoming International Day of Yoga 2021, there is good reason to start with this beautiful art of physical and mental health.





But the moment you think about yoga, you have very difficult questions to come up with, such as which asana to start with, what to wear, and what to consider before starting your yoga routine.





Here we have answered all your questions and listed five important tips for preparing for a yoga session: Stylecraze health and wellness expert Bhavana Navuluri, an open place with good ventilation and tranquility. Suggests that is an ideal place for your practice.





Choose a location in your garden, terrace, balcony, or room with ample space, good lighting, and free air flow.





Early morning is the best time to do yoga. It's when you feel light, fresh, and not too tired to do asanas. If you can't spend a lot of time in the morning, you can divide it into two sessions, an asana morning and a pranayama night.





Remember to go yoga and tranquility together. Therefore, calm the grounds so that you can hear the music of nature. Enjoy the wind, the rain, the chirping of birds, and the sound of your breath! You need to steer your body. This requires clothing that stays in place and does not make you feel choked when you start to breathe hard and sweat. Dress up so you don't have to focus on your clothes while practicing yoga.





Avoid practicing yoga after a heavy meal. Recommended on an empty stomach or very lightly. You can eat fruits and drink milk and juice before starting the session.





Yoga is one of the easiest, most effective, and pocket-friendly physical activities. Therefore, investing a tiny amount of money in yoga essentials is not only affordable, but also important.





Flexnest fitness expert Ms Rhea Singh Anand offers a non-slip, lightweight yet sturdy, antibacterial yoga mat, a water bottle to rehydrate between sessions, and a fresh towel to wipe off. I will. Sweaty and ready for class! Setting up a yoga bag with the necessary props such as yoga blocks, straps, or hip and body resistant bands makes it an ideal companion for a yoga beginner's journey.





These props will be the perfect assistant for your class, helping you reach deep into the pose and providing flexibility while maintaining posture and alignment.





As with any workout, you may experience physical pain after the first day. Don't let it get in the way of your plan. Continue yoga even if you feel a little uncomfortable.





If you are pregnant or have health problems such as vaginal bleeding, back pain, or heart problems, seek medical advice before scheduling yoga. (ANI)











