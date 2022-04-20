Yoga Shows The Way To Lasting Peace: Modi

Rishikesh: At a time when the world is grappling with the challenge of terrorism yoga shows the way to lasting peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

Addressing the week-long International Yoga Festival at Paramartha Niketan on the banks of Ganga here via video conferencing, Modi said yoga was not just a form of exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental and spiritual well being. Noting that yoga takes man closer to nature and disciplines his body and mind, Modi, who himself practises it every day, said its prolonged and regular practice leads to higher consciousness where me and we merge together and become one.

It expands one's outlook from the confines of self to the society at large, he said. It was a journey from "Aham (me) to Vayam (we)", he said to loud cheers from the audience.

"Today, when the world battles challenges posed by terrorism and climate change, yoga has become more relevant than ever before as it shows the way to peace," he said.

Modi began his address by congratulating Indian scientists on their successful missions recently, including the feat of sending more than a hundred satellites into space from a single rocket in one go.