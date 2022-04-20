Yoga session held to motivate special athletes during lockdown

New Delhi: Special Olympics Bharat once again joined hands with the Sports Authority of India to conduct a yoga session for special Olympics athletes.

The session on Tuesday was led by Namrata Menon, founder of the World of Yoga  Goa, and she demonstrated yoga as being a powerful medium for maintaining mental health and physical fitness during a period where low physical activity is expected to prevail.

The webinar included an introduction to yoga, followed by a 45-minute demonstration by the trainer to over 350 viewers from India and beyond comprising of athletes, coaches, families, volunteers and Special Olympics officials. The session covered four elements, namely warm up, slow dynamic movement, asanas (postures) and deep relaxation.

Stressing on the importance of regular yoga practice for special athletes, Namrata said: "Physical fitness is directly proportional to the extent of harmony between body and mind. Competitive sports come with a lot of strains and stresses. I believe yoga can immensely support the athletes to be mentally equipped to perform to the best of their abilities."

Aparimita Singh, an athlete leader from Mumbai -- who participated in the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi -- concluded the session. She shared her thoughts and experiences during the lockdown period and reiterated the importance of staying fit in these times.

Victor R Vaz, National Sports Director, SO Bharat: The COVID-19 period is pushing us into expanding our horizons and re-discovering our capacities. These seminars are giant steps towards spreading awareness and deepening sensitisation towards people with intellectual disabilities in India and beyond."

"It is also generating excitement amongst the coaches, athletes and the larger community who are a part of the Special Olympics family to follow and embrace new concepts.

The yoga session will continue on Thursday as well.

