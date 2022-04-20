Yoga Programme Held At Vidhan Sabha

Dehradun: A yoga programme aimed at teaching MLAs and assembly staffers different yogic poses and inspire them to adopt a healthy lifestyle was held at the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday. Yoga Guru Ramdev''s close aide Acharya Balkrishna was the chief guest at the programme held within the state assembly premises shortly before the House assembled for a three-day session. It was the 31st monthly edition of a Yog Shrinkhla (yogic exercise series) which started at Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha here on International Yoga Day on June 21, 2018. Speaking on the occasion, Balkrishna said yoga and Ayurveda had helped boost people''s immunity during the Covid pandemic. State Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said the programme on yoga was among the several new initiatives started by the Vidhan Sabha in recent years. —PTI