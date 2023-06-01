Yoga, Meditation Programmes Held Under LiFE Mission At Nauni

Shimla (The Hawk): A one-day Yoga awareness camp and meditation programme was held at the Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni on Thursday. The programme was organized under the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) mission of the Government of India. Shri Sriniwas Murthi, Founder of Yog Bharti Himachal Pradesh was the master trainer on the occasion.

Director of Extension Education Dr. Inder Dev welcomed all the trainers and explained about the Mission LiFE and the activities being carried out in the university from 22 May till June 5. He urged the staff and students to make yoga a part of their day-to-day life and take steps to live in harmony with nature.

Sriniwas Murthi and trainers from Yog Bharti conducted a Yoga Session for the students, faculty and staff in the university gymnasium. Sriniwas Murthi was of the view that Yoga is a science and a way of life, which can be incorporated into every aspect of life. He urged all the participants to incorporate yoga in order to lead a healthy and stress-free life. For over two hours the participants were apprised of the various yoga asanas and their correct techniques. The benefits of these asanas were also shared with the participants who took active participation in the activity.

Later in the day, Sister Sushma and Babita from the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya Solan conducted a meditation session for the university staff and students. Several mediation techniques were shown to the participants. Dr. KK Raina, PI of NAHEP IDP thanked the yoga trainers and members of the Brahma Kumaris for their support in creating two engagement programmes that helped the participants connect with themselves and nature.

A 15-member student contingent from Government Senior Secondary School Shamrod presented a small skit to give a message of tobacco-free life and the ills associated with its consumption.

No vehicle day observed

With an aim to give a message of environmental protection, the university observed a no-vehicle day on campus on Thursday as part of the LiFE mission, All the employees and students parked their vehicles at designated spots. The students and staff gave their full cooperation in the initiative and only the movement of e vehicles and emergency vehicles was permitted during working hours. This was done to give a message of environmental conservation.