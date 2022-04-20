�Yoga is for old people�: The Great Khali begs to differ on yoga's health benefits

Till now we have heard that yoga is beneficial; it is good for both physical and mental health and is the ideal exercise for people of all demographics. In fact, after India's appeal, the United Nations even declared an International Day for Yoga, the first of which was celebrated with much fervour all over the world and India back in June. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the celebrations from the front, literally. Remember this? But the Great Khali, Former WWE star and India's best known wrestler, begs to differ.�Khali was quoted as saying that yoga is for old people. The wrestler�also added that yoga does not win you Olympic medals or make great wrestlers. "

Kapalbhati karke Olympiad mein gold aate, Great khali bane jaate, phir toh logon ne yehi karna tha, bed pe baith kar." (If practicing yoga won you gold medals and made you The Great Khali, then everyone would just sit on a bed and do that.) But at the same time, he he was quick to clarify that yoga was not a complete waste of time.�' Main yeh nahin keh raha ki yoga bekar hai.' (I am not saying that yoga is useless) Incidentally,there is video evidence of Khali, who is clearly not old and doesn't appear to be lazy, practising yoga (more specifically, Pranayama) and even guiding his fellow housemates when he was part of the Bigg Boss House.�What do you have to say about that, Great Khali?