Yoga Day: MoS Lekhi to lead yoga session at Purana Qila in Delhi

New Delhi: Officials announced on Monday that on June 21, International Yoga Day, Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi will lead a yoga session at Delhi's Purana Qila.

The "significance of yoga in connecting with our cultural heritage and enhancing overall well-being" is something they want to highlight at the event.

This unique yoga practise at Purana Qila is being organised by the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India, according to a top ASI official.—Inputs from Agencies