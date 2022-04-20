Yoga Day Celebrations Should Not Be Confined To Doon: CM

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said programmes to mark international yoga day on June 21 in Uttarakhand should not be Dehradun-centric but should be held at all places of tourist and religious interest throughout the state.



Rawat, who held a meeting with officials to review preparations for the event, asked them to organise yoga sessions not just in Dehradun but at all places of tourist, religious and cultural importance in the state besides unexplored areas which can generate tourist interest but have not been promoted internationally as a destination.

"It will help popularise as yet unexplored spots of natural beauty as new tourist destinations," he said. Govindghat, Hemkund Sahib, Triveni Ghat and banks of the Ganga where Ganga aarti is performed should also host yoga sessions on the day, he said.

June 15-21 will be observed as yoga week during which a "Walk For Yoga" will be held with ministers and officials participating in it to inspire more and more people to incorporate yoga into their lives, he said.

Spiritual organisations associated with yoga like Parmartha Niketan, Gurukul Kangdi and Shantikunj also attended the meeting.

