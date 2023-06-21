Yoga Day Celebrations At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University Chandigarh successfully organized the 9th International Yoga Day celebration on 21.06.2023 at Panjab University Gymnasium Hall, Chandigarh. The celebration started in Panjab University Gymnasium hall from early morning 5:30 am onward. More than 500 participants consisting of localities, students teachers and other faculty members participated in the 9th International Yoga Day. Prof. Renu Vig – Vice Chancellor Panjab University, Chandigarh inaugurated the celebration of 9th International Yoga Day Celebration. Madam Vice Chancellor in her address emphasis the importance of Yoga in everyday life. She elaborate the effect of yoga practice on mental and emotional health. After the Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig address all the participants actively participated in the live yoga program celebration from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), from their Hon’ble Vice President of India cum Chancellor of Panjab University Jagdeep Dhankhar ji address the entire Nations. Participants of 9th International Day Yoga Day celebrations were found very enthusiastic and feel honored after viewing live streaming address of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji from United State of America on the occasion of International Yoga Day. In regards to 9th International Yoga Day Celebration and to become part of this International celebrations, Panjab University has made special arrangement of live streaming of National Yoga Day celebration from Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) so that everyone enjoy this International celebrations.

The other dignitaries present during the 9th International Yoga Day celebration at Gymnasium Hall were Prof. Yajvender Pal Verma- Registrar Panjab University, Chandigarh, Prof. Jatinder Grover-Dean Student Welfare, Prof. Dalwinder Singh- Director Phy. Edu. & Sports & Dr. Rakesh Malik- Dy. Director of Phy. Edu. & Sports. All the dignitaries and other participants actively participated in the yoga protocol and enjoy the deep impact of yoga in their physical, mental, and emotional on their mind and body. The live streaming of Yoga Protocol on National and other TV channel was simultaneously perform and practice on the command of Yoga Acharya Shri Raman ji in the Panjab University Gymnasium hall.

Before 9th International Yoga Day celebration, this year also Panjab University Chandigarh under its outreach program for yoga has organized 10 days free yoga camp for local public, students and faculty members from 12-06-2023 to 21-06-2023 in Panjab University Gymnasium Hall from 5:30 am to 7:00 am daily. Moreover, to develop awareness among general public and elite sports person of Panjab university about achieving good health through yoga, Panjab University Chandigarh has organized two days’ workshop cum seminar in Panjab University Gymnasium Hall from 17-06-2023 to 18-06-2023 on theme “ Health through Yoga” which was funded by Inter University Centre of Yogic Science, Bengaluru. During this workshop cum seminar, eight experts were invited from different part of the country who elaborated about various current practices of yogic science and their methodology for harmonious development body and soul.