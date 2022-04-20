Yoga Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm

Dehradun: Early morning showers on today failed to dampen the enthusiasm of people as hundreds of them turned up at different venues across Uttarakhand to practice yogic asanas on the International Yoga Day.

Presiding over the state level programme held at the Parade Ground here Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat performed different yogic postures as hundreds of yoga enthusiasts, young and old alike, followed them to mark the occasion. Rain was not much of a factor here as a water-proof pandal was put up at the Parade Ground to ensure that the programme was not interrupted in case of showers as predicted by the MeT department. In his message on the occasion, Rawat asked people to make yoga an integral part of their daily life for a sound physical, mental and spiritual health.

The fact that the entire world is celebrating International Yoga Day today is an acknowledgement of the huge benefits of the ancient Indian discipline, he said. Governor K K Paul also participated along with the entire Raj Bhawan staff and their kin in a programme held inside its premises to celebrate the occasion. Yoga camps were held at different places throughout the state including Rishikesh which is also considered by many as the yoga capital of the world and Shantikunj in Haridwar where staff of the institution, their families and yoga enthusiasts from across the country and abroad performed yogic kriyas.

Shantikunj chief Pranav Pandya said many lifestyle diseases were taking root in today's hectic world and yoga was the only way out. PTI



