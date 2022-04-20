Yoga camp organised in Kolkata for paramedics working in COVID isolation centres

Kolkata: A yoga camp was organised for doctors and nurses in Kolkata. Bharat Scouts and Guides West Calcutta organised this yoga camp for paramedics working in COVID isolation centres. Aim of the camp was to boost the mental health of paramedics. Many doctors and nurses happily participated in the Yoga camp. International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. International Day of Yoga this year's theme is 'Yoga for Well-Being'. The Day will be marked at a time when COVID-19 continues to upend lives of people globally.

