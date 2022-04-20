Yoga & Meditation The Identity Of Indian Culture: Director AIIMS Rishikesh

Meditation & Yoga Increase The Concentration Of Mind: Bansal

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On the occasion of International Yoga day MP Of Rajya Sabha Mr. Naresh Basal said that meditation and yoga increase the concentration of the mind. He said that yoga strengthens the inner strength of a person. He said that the body can be kept healthy only by doing regular yoga.





On this occasion, Padmashree Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that most of the diseases occurring in the body can be conquered by yoga. He described yoga and meditation as the identity of Indian culture and said that doing yoga removes our mental disorders. Professor Ravikant explain detailed impact and importance of yoga in the life of man. He said that Yoga needs to be included prominently in the daily routine. By doing yoga, the immunity of our body increases and this gives us the strength to fight against diseases.





Program was Organized in compliance with the covid Guidelines. Pro. Manoj Gupta Dean Academic, Pro. UB Mishra Dean Hospital Affairs , Pro. Vartika Saxena HOD Department of AYUSH, yoga teacher Deep Chand Joshi, Sandip Bhandari, Kiran Bartwal and PRO of the Institute Mr. Harish Thapliyal etc were present in this program.







