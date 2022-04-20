Yoga's Importance Is Like 'Salt In Life': PM Modi

Lucknow: Yoga has same importance as "salt" has in life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today and maintained that yoga can act as a great unifying factor and has lately given a boost to India's global reach too. Yoga has gained popularity among various countries across the globe, he said. "It is due to yoga the world has started getting associated with India in a new manner and with renewed respect and enthusiasm," Mr Modi said while beginning the third edition of the International Day for Yoga. "Today, yoga has become a part of so many lives. Yoga's popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India," he said. Mr Modi said that the UN had accepted his proposal in record time to celebrate June 21 as the International Yoga Day. Mr Modi said yoga - that was once practiced by sages in hills and in caves - have today become a household word. "Yoga is about health assurance. It is not even expensive to practice,' he said. The Prime Minister said, "Yoga is more than just a healthy body -- it leads one to complete wellness". He further said, "Yoga can help people keep calm.....it helps people to maintain a healthy body and mind despite various challenges." He lauded the citizens and yoga enthusiasts in Lucknow for coming in large numbers braving incessant rains. There is a need for standarisation of yoga, he said but maintained that even as everyone cannot master the art, people can still practice yoga. It enlightens both body and soul and helps one keep calm amid pressure and challenges, he said. No one in the globe today question the benefits of yoga, he said. "I request people to make yoga a part of their life. We may not master yoga or become teachers but we should not stop from performing yoga (asanas)," Mr Modi said. "Wellness" is more important than simply physical fitness, he said and maintained that yoga can help bring cohesion in the society. Speaking on the occasion at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said yoga is a way of life and helps unite people. "Yoga is an ancient Indian practice and all ancient scriptures, including the Vedas, have accepted the importance of yoga," he pointed out. UP Governor Ram Naik also joined the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to perform asanas even as massive security arrangements have been made in Lucknow for the Prime Minister's visit. UNI