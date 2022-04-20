Yo Yo Honey Singh visits the Golden Temple with family!

Yo Yo Honey Singh rocked the Bollywood circuits until a few months ago. However, he seems to be taking a spiritual path now. Yo Yo posted a recent picture of himself yesterday and also shared an image of the Golden Temple, Amritsar on his Instagram page. A caption accompanied this picture, �Visited Sri Harmandir saheb with my family last nite. #YoYo�. Tinsel town�s favourite rapper disappeared sometime back and rumours of his drug abuse made headlines. While the family has rubbished these reports there were others from the fraternity who confirmed this news. Reports also suggested that the Aata majhi satakli singer had a fall out with Shah Rukh Khan, but the Fan actor denied these rumours. While Honey did look a little haggard in the last picture he posted from a press conference in Amritsar. We hope that all�s well with him and hope he continues to rock Bollywood with his peppy numbers.