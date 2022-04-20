Yo Yo Honey Singh, hit tracks, music composer

New Delhi: While Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan made a special appearance in Imran Khan's debut film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', the much-loved duo is all set to make yet another cameo in Aayush Sharma's first film in Bollywood 'Loveratri'.

Arbaaz and Sohail Khan's cameo in 'Loveratri' instantly reminds us of 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' where Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan played a very similar cameo, the difference is they are on the other side of the law this time.

The duo who proved to be a lucky charm for the debut actor Imran then will be reviving their fun chemistry as Aayush Sharma sets his first steps in Bollywood.

Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over bonding over Garba. Giving a sneak peek into the colourful festival of Navratri,'Loveratri' captures the essence of Navratri with Garba being the crux of the film.

The teaser had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colourful backdrop of the festive season.

Written by Niren Bhatt, 'Loveratri' is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, 'Loveratri' is slated to release on October 5.