Yo Yo Honey Singh arrives in Mumbai ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Fans warmly greeted him at the airport, with one even touching his feet in respect, to which Singh humorously responded, "Itna budha nahi hua mai" (I'm not that old yet).

Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was spotted in Mumbai ahead of his performance at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is set to take place on July 12.

The rapper was all smiles as he arrived at the airport, dressed in all white. He was warmly greeted by fans, one of whom took a selfie with him and even touched his feet as a gesture of respect.

Surprised by this gesture, Honey Singh was heard saying, "Itna budha nahi hua mai" (I'm not that old yet).

Meanwhile, a special puja was organised on Wednesday ahead of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai.

The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pyjamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

On Sunday, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

—ANI