Yi Dehradun Chapter Leadership Talk on 'Role of GenNext in Perpetuating Family Business'

Dehradun (The Hawk): In its endeavor to help the local family businesses scale up their business and become competitive, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter organized a leadership talk with Mr Kartik Bharat Ram, Chairman, CII Northern Regional Committee on Family Business Network & Deputy Managing Director, SRF Limited over virtual platform. Mr Bharat Ram manages a diversified Chemicals conglomerate engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The Company's business portfolio covers Fluorochemicals, Specialty Chemicals, Packaging Films, Technical Textiles, Coated and Laminated Fabrics and operates across four countries namely, India, Thailand, South Africa and Hungary.



While addressing the Young Indians (Yi) and CII members Mr Kartik Bharat Ram shared his experience of scaling up his business to more than Rs 7000 Crore group as on 2019-20. He apprised members on strengthening of a performance-based culture within the organization, through value-based leadership. Participants were also briefed on building leadership capabilities within the family businesses, suggestions on how to settle family disputes, role of technology, setting up remunerations and giving back to Society through CSR activities were some other aspects deliberated during the interaction. He also sensitized Young Indians on their commitment towards issues related to environmental responsibility and sustainability.

Mr Rahul Singhal, Chair Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter expressed that CII has been proactively working for the development of the industry in the State and with recently launched Yi Chapter we would be able to integrate Youth with three main pillars of "Youth Leadership", "Nation Building" and "Thought Leadership", through Yi. He briefed members that such focused interactions are a great source of learning and development. Mr Singhal shared that there is lot to learn yet and Yi Members and he himself feel inspired with this interaction as they have just started their professional journey.

Mr Harshit Gupta, Co-Chair Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter appreciates Yi for organizing such a focused interactive session where Uttarakhand based family business members can discuss, debate and seek guidance of the senior industry veterans in their respective areas of expertise. He shared that learnings from the session were quite insightful and meaningful, especially in these days when physical meetings and networking are not taking place. Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter was recently launched on 7th Aug 2020 through virtual platform and presently has 20 members & counting with social media presence https://www.facebook.com/yi.dehradun

The session was well attended by more than 40 Participants from Yi Dehradun Chapter, CII Uttarakhand and other Yi Chapters across India. Yi Chapter aims to organize more such session for larger industry in coming months.