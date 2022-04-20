Yet To Shoot With Srk, Kajol: Kriti Sanon

Mumbai: �Heropanti� fame actress Kriti Sanon, who is acting opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Kajol in Rohit Shetty's �Dilwale�, said she is yet to shoot with them together. "I'm actually yet to shoot with them together. I've only shot with Varun till now and of course Rohit sir and the experience has been wonderful. The first schedule you're warming up to people and gelling together, and the second schedule, I was dying to go back and work because it all felt like a family," she told reporters after launching the home textile firm Trident Group's bath and linen collection. "Rohit sir, on the outside, appears very strict and quiet, which he is, but on the inside, he is a very warm-hearted person and really takes care of you. Varun is very chilled out, bindaas (carefree)and nautanki (dramatic) and is fun to work with," said Kriti at the press conference.