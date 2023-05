Hyderabad: YES Bank, India's fourth largest private sector bank, announced partnership with Karimnagar and Warangal smart cities in Telangana to launch an industry-first 'Collaboration-as-a –Service' platform to address urban development challenges.

As a part of its newly launched YES SCALE Smart City Accelerator, the Bank is inviting startups from around the world to collaborate with technology leaders like Bosch and Dell EMC and work on problem statements provided by respective smart cities.