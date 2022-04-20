Yemen crisis: 'Bodies lying in the street' as fighting intensifies

Aden: Despite a week of bombarding by Saudi-led coalition warplanes, Houthi rebels supported by allies continued to advance towards the southern port city of Aden, escalating the conflict. As the fighting intensified between Iran-backed Houthis supported by troops loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and militiamen loyal to President Hadi, dozens were killed and bodies were seen lying on the streets, reports said. Houthi's advance continues despite air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition, which aims to weaken the Iranian-allied Houthis, who have overrun much of the country and forced Yemen's current president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, to flee abroad. Meanwhile, caught in the crossfire are civilians who are forced to bear the brunt of the fighting and concern continues to mount over increasing number of civilian casualties. According to aid agency Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), it has admitted in its Aden hospital, more than 500 injured people over the last two weeks, the BBC reported. MSF has said that medical supplies and personnel are urgently needed in Yemen as the violence escalates.