Iran-aligned Houthis vow retaliation after US and Britain strikes; casualties reported. Ongoing maritime tensions in Red Sea and Arabian Sea as Houthi rebels stand firm on blocking ship passages.

Dubai: Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday that strikes against the movement by the United States and Britain would not go without "punishment or retaliation."

The group's military spokesman said the strikes killed five fighters and wounded six others, and that the Houthis would continue to block the passage of ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

—Reuters