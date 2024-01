Yemen's Houthi Forces Strike US Ship Supporting Israel: Ballistic Missiles and Drones Unleashed in Retaliatory Operation

Dubai: Yemen's Houthis attacked a US ship that was "providing support" to Israel with a large number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

He did not say what damage, if any, the vessel had suffered.



The operation was a "preliminary response" to a previous US attack that killed 10 Houthi militants, he added.

—Reuters