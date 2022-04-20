Yemen's gov't forces claim killing 25 Houthi fighters

Aden Yemen's government forces has declared that 25 Houthi fighters were killed during an armed ambush in the country's northeastern province of Marib.

The government forces on Saturday lured groups of the Houthi rebels into a well-prepared armed ambush in Sirwah district located in the western part of Marib, Saba News Agency reported.

"The ambush resulted in the killing of more than 25 members of the Houthi rebels and wounding several others while the rest of them escaped under the army's strikes," the report said.

It pointed out that Saudi-led coalition warplanes targeted some Houthi positions and reinforcements in various parts of the Sirwah front, destroying a number of their combat vehicles.

However, no information was given about casualties among the soldiers of the government during the armed clashes in Marib.

Last month, Yemen's Houthi militia stepped up its military operations and carried out all-out offensives against the oil-rich province of Marib.

Intensified and coordinated armed military attacks were launched by the Houthis against several sites of the government forces stationed in the western outskirts of Marib, 170 km east of the country's capital Sanaa.

