`Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani` clocks two years, Deepika Padukone nostalgic

New Delhi: We have seen a number of Bollywood blockbusters in the past years - some great, others not too great. One of the biggest hit of year 2013 was Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's `Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani`. Dharma Productions movie which released on May 31, 2013 turned out to be one of the highest money minting movie of that year and went on to become a favourite of many. Given the endearing on-screen chemistry between the former lovers, everyone appreciated Ranbir-Deepika's camarederie and performance. On the film's second anniversary, Dippy is nostalgic as it successfully clocked two years and she took to Twitter to post a colourful film poster from her film. Her character Naina Talwar and Ranbir as Bunny charmed many and won a number of hearts. Last year, on its first anniversary, her fans gifted the star a Naina Talwar page on a social networking site. If you are dying to see the two once again light up the silver screen, here's some good news. The blue-eyed lad and the leggy lass will be seen together in `Tamasha`.