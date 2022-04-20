Yediyurappa: Legislative Session to be convened again next week

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa on Friday said that he has decided to convene a two-day legislature session from Tuesday next week in order to deliberate pending issues in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to reporters after taking part in the Go Pooja (Mother Cow Worship) at his Official residence - Cauvery - along with his family members here, Yediyurappa angrily questioned how can the Legislative Council chairman declare sine die when still issues are there to deliberate?

"We are going to have two more days of Legislature Session starting from Tuesday next week. I have written a letter to Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala seeking his approval in this regard," he said in response to a question.

He added that the abrupt announcement of sine die by the Council chairman (Pratapchandra Shetty) is unheard of and uncalled for.

The CM added that Shetty does not have powers to end the session abruptly

"It was decided in the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Legislative Council that the session needs to be held till Tuesday in which Shetty was also party to it. We were in favour of continuing the session to complete the work. But he has abruptly ended it. We will call for a two days session from Tuesday," he explained.

Answering to another question, the CM said that the cow slaughter ban Bill will be enacted through the ordinance route in a day or two after a due discussion in the cabinet meeting.

"With Legislative Council Chairman not cooperating with us, we will bring the cow slaughter ban Bill through ordinance," he said.

It may be recalled that the ruling BJP had moved a no-confidence motion against Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty and the party had submitted the notice more than 14 days ago, as per rules.

Despite BJP signatory members, Ayanooru Manjunath repeatedly demanding the chairman to take up their notice Wednesday onwards, it did not find mention in the agenda till Thursday.

However, the contentious Bill to ban cow slaughter in the state was listed, but the BJP did not table it and instead the BJP demanded Shetty to take up no-confidence motion first, however, the Congress members raised objection to this stating that the House cannot take-up issue that is not mentioned in the Agenda.

At this juncture, both Leader of the Council, Kota Sreenivasa Poojari and Deputy Chief Minister, Lakshman Savadi repeatedly appealed to the Chairman Shetty that Bill to ban cow slaughter could be taken up on Friday as the concerned minister, Prabhu Chauhan was not there to table the Bill.

While Congress and BJP members were still sparring over the matter, Shetty announced that the House was adjourned sine die.

This had resulted in confusion and immediately after the session the ruling BJP ministers, R. Ashoka, Savadi and Poojari met Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala complaining Chairman Shetty abruptly ending the Legislature Session on Thursday.

--IANS