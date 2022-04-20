Yediyurappa to after discharging from hospital

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and will go into home quarantine, an official said.

"Thank you, everyone, for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self-quarantine," said Yediyurappa.

However, it is not clear as to how many days he will be in self-quarantine.

With a grateful tone, the chief minister said he is looking forward to getting back to his daily work routine soon.

Yediyurappa also thanked the doctors, nurses and the hospital staff who treated him.

He also expressed gratitude to all the citizens who wished him a speedy recovery.

According to the doctors who treated him, Yediyurappa has recovered from the virus as per the guidelines.

"He has been under the supervision of our expert team of doctors and has responded well to the treatment, A and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic," said the doctor.

Yediyurappa has been advised follow-up according to the guidelines.

After his discharge, the Chief Minister could be seen freely walking out of the hospital wearing a white dress.

Following mild COVID symptoms, Yediyurappa was admitted to the Manipal hospital at 11 p.m. on August 2.

The doctors closely monitored his health, which was reported to be stable throughout treatment.

According to the health bulletins shared by his doctors, the 77-year-old leader responded well to the treatment and his vital health indicators were normal during his stay at the hospital and also at the time of discharge.

Despite being in the hospital for more than a week, the Chief Minister was in regular touch with the officials. He also worked on some files and gave necessary instructions about the flood relief work in the state.—IANS