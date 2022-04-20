Yediyurappa remotely inaugurates Karnataka police facilities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated new police facilities remotely online on Friday.

"My government is committed to providing infrastructure to the police department," said Yediyurappa as he inaugurated the facilities.

The chief minister said 11,000 police homes have to be completed under the Police Home Plan 2020.

Because of Covid constraints, the plaques were kept right in Yediyurappa''s office for him to cut the ribbons.

Among the facilities he inaugurated were a police lodge, traffic police station and a wireless training school.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Director General of Police Praveen Sood, city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and other officials were present among others.

--IANS