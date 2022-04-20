Yeast hybrids may add flavour to your beer

WASHINGTON: Researchers have developed a new method to make interspecies yeast hybrids in a laboratory, which could pave the way for making flavoured beer. "We can achieve hybrids at rate of one in a thousand cells. It s much more efficient than nature," said study lead author William Alexander. About 500 years ago, the accidental natural hybridisation of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, the yeast responsible for things like ale, wine and bread, and a distant yeast cousin gave rise to la ger beer. Today , cold-brewed lager is the world's most consumed alcoholic beverage, fuelling an industry with annual sales of more than $ 250 billion. With the new method, industries that depend on yeasts will have many more organisms to experiment with to make new flavours, enhance production and produce entirely new products, said senior author Chris Todd Hittinger. The method uses plasmids, circles of DNA that can be built into an organism to confer a genetic quality. In the lab, plasmids are routinely used to manipulate genes in cells. Genes in the plasmids facilitate yeast hybridisation by expressing a naturally occurring yeast protein that allows two distinct species of yeasts to mate. "The advantages of the technique are speed, efficiency, and precision," said Hittinger. �PTI