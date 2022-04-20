Yamunotri Highway Remains Blocked

Dehradun: The Yamunotri Highway in Uttarakhand continues to remain blocked for the third consecutive day on Thursday by the debris of landslides, an official said. More than 800 people are stranded. While authorities are working to clear the debris, the official said it could take one more day for the traffic to resume.

The pilgrims of the annual Chaar Dhaam yatra were being put up at three points until the highway is cleared, he added.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava informed that a hill between Badkot and the Yamunotri shrine was breaking intermittently triggering the landslides.

Many boulders have come on the highway blocking the traffic. The debris have damaged more than 600 metres of the highway, he said.

Besides, the continuous fall of debris has also hampered repair works.

A Nepali labourer was killed on Wednesday when a boulder fell over him from a hill in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh.