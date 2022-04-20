Yamunotri Dham Closes For Winter Season

Uttarkashi: The temple of Yamunotri Dham on Monday shut for the winter season.

The Kharsali village near the Yamunotri Dham received a fresh spell of snowfall. As the temple was on the verge of closing, several devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers.

Yamunotri glacier is the source from where the river Yamuna originates. As per the belief of the Hindus, Yamunotri Dham is the birthplace of Goddess Yamuna. The Kedarnath temple was also shut today for winters. Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall. Both the chief ministers, who arrived here yesterday, departed from snow-clad Kedarnath temple premises after the closing day ceremony. The shrine of Kedarnath is covered in a layer of snow as the Valley and the surrounding hills received fresh spells of snowfall, causing a significant dip in the temperature levels of the hills.

The portals of Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Sunday and that of Badrinath will be shut on November 19. The char dhams -- Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri -- is kept closed during the winter months when the deities are moved to temples downhill. —ANI