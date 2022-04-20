Yamuna Will Be Clean In Less Than One And Half Month: Gadkari

Mathura: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari claimed here on Wednesday that water of River Yamuna will be so clean, in less than one and half month, that it would be 'drinkable.'

After inaugurating the 'Namami Gange' project at Akshay Patra Vrindavan for Mathura and Vrindavan, Mr Gadkari said Central government has come up with such plan that not only water level of the will be increased but also it would be possible to keep Yamuna clean from sewer wastage.

Mr Gadkari further said that under the project Mathura refinery will provide clean water after filtering the sewer water and will provide Rs 32 crores for it.

He said that whole process will be transparent and company will be paid on the basis of purity of water.

Union minister said that Central government will not grant any permission for new power plants and unfinished plants will be completed soon.

He further said that, then Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi had announced project of Ganga and Yamuna cleaning project, worth Rs 5000 crore but nothing was done but now after PM Narendra Modi took initiatives the work was done in right direction

Earlier Union Minister of state for water resources Dr Satpal Singh announced that water of Ganga and Yamuna river will be cleaned till the end of this year.

Uttar Pradesh power minister Srikanth Sharma said that with efforts of Central government clean and incessant water was provided at Sangam, convergence of Ganga Yamuna and methodological Saraswati. UNI