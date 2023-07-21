Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi again

New Delhi: Reconstruction operations in low-lying neighbourhoods along the Yamuna in Delhi have been slowed after the river's level once again surpassed the danger barrier of 205.33 metres on Friday.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level was 205.34 metres at 6 p.m. on Friday, and it is expected to increase to 205.45 metres by 11 p.m.

Due to rain in the upper catchment areas, particularly in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the water level has fluctuated slightly over the past two or three days. —Inputs from Agencies