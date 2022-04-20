Yami Gautam To Be Seen In Different Age Groups In 'Sanam Re'

Mumbai: Yami Gautam, the lead actress in �Yaariyan�-fame Divya Khosla Kumar's second directorial venture �Sanam Re�, says her character will be seen in different age groups in this "intense love story". "I'm playing a girl from Shimla in the film. It's a love story with Pulkit Samrat opposite me. The film also enters a time lapse where you'll see me in a different age group," said Yami at the launch of a food fashion show. "The film is extremely intense and that's the way it is being shot. It's an intense love story which is not seen too often nowadays as romcoms are dominating right now. I hope you like the whole film, just like you loved the first look." Yami said she was impressed with the music composed by Amaal Malik and also by Divya's direction. She said said was also fond of Rishi Kapoor's interesting look in the film. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ajay Kapoor, also stars Urvashi Rautela in an important role. The film is slated to release in February 2016.