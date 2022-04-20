Yami Gautam shoots in the '1942: A Love Story' bungalow

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is currently shooting for her forthcoming flick Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. On Monday the actress teased fans by sharing a photograph of a bungalow located in Dalhousie where the film is being shot.

"Can you guess which film in the 90s was shot at this beautiful heritage home #BhootPolice," Yami posted on her verified Instagram account along with the photo of the bungalow.

Commenting on her post, many netizens correctly replied saying that Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1994 Anil Kapoor-Manisha Koirala film "1942: A Love Story" was shot in the same bungalow.

The bungalow seems to be a favourite shooting destination for B-Town filmmakers, as actor Vikrant Massey also recalled shooting for the 2013 film "Lootera" in the house.

Commenting on Yami's post, Vikrant revealed: "I shot Lootera here."

Yami has been shooting in the mountains of Himachal for a while now. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

—IANS