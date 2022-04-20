Yami Gautam shares her new bride look

Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam treated fans with her new bride look on social media on Monday.

Yami posted a picture, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with gold work, and gold jewellery. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera.

For the caption, Yami chose a line from the song from the film "Mission Kashmir". The line "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo" she wrote, which translates to "Let's welcome the spring season".



Yami announced on June 4 that she has tied the knot with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Yami has "Dasvi", "A Thursday", and "Bhoot Police" coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

--IANS