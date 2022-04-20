Yami Gautam On 2 Years Of 'Uri': The Film Changed A Lot Of Things For Me

Mumbai: Uri: The Surgical Strike was released two years ago on this day and actress Yami Gautam went down memory lane to recall bringing alive her character of Pallavi Sharma, an undercover Intelligence Bureau agent.

"(It) Feels great looking back at Pallavi from 'Uri' today. It's been two years today and for me it was this film that changed a lot of things, in me as an actor and how the audience and certain directors looked at me as an actor. (It's) Not just the physical transformation but also the strength that the character held and the versatility I got to portray. In that short span and knowing that it's going to be primarily about the operation, for me it was 'Uri' where it began all over once again for me -- the kind of adulation I got from my first (Bollywood) film ('Vicky Donor' in 2012). So, (I am) forever in debt to Aditya, the audience, the Indian army and the entire team for making this film what it became," Tami said. The Aditya Dhar directorial also starred Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in important roles.

Yami has lately been busy shooting for Bhoot Police. She will also be seen in the films A Thursday and Dasvi. —IANS