Yahoo to shut down Maps and other services

Washington: US internet giant Yahoo has announced that it will shut down Yahoo Maps, eight years after it was launched, and other services in different countries, Efe news agency reported on Friday. Yahoo Maps will shut down around the end of June. However, it will continue to be used by the company`s search engine and photo-sharing website Flickr, among others, the company stated. "We made this decision to better align resources to Yahoo`s priorities as our business has evolved since we first launched Yahoo Maps eight years ago," Yahoo`s chief architect Amotz Maimon said in a blog post. Among other services across the world, Yahoo also announced the closure of Yahoo Movies, Yahoo Autos and Yahoo TV in Spain, and Yahoo Music in France and Canada. Since former Google executive Marissa Mayer took charge of Yahoo in July 2012, the company has experimented with notable changes and has shut down a large number of its products and services. IANS